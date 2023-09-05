Starting Wednesday, two weeks’ worth of construction is set to close traffic on 98 Street between 101 Avenue and 103 Avenue down to one lane. The city says the work will encompass upgrading both water and sanitary pipes leading into Fletcher House.

“The temporary lane restriction on 98 Avenue for water and sanitary pipe upgrades is a crucial step in maintaining the integrity of our utility systems,” says Engineering Field Inspector Monty Haughian.

“We appreciate the understanding of the community and the cooperation of motorists as we work to improve these vital components.”

The municipality says signage will be in place during the entire construction period, with speed limits in the impacted area down to 30 kilometres per hour for the duration.