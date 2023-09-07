UPDATE: RCMP says Bigcharles has been found safe as of September 7th.
High Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 52-year-old woman. Geraldine Bigcharles was last seen in High Prairie on July 30th around 1 p.m.
Bigcharles is described as having a fair to medium complexion, around 5’1″ and weighing roughly 106 pounds.
She has black/orange hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and glasses.
Police are concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the High Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.