UPDATE: RCMP says Bigcharles has been found safe as of September 7th.

High Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 52-year-old woman. Geraldine Bigcharles was last seen in High Prairie on July 30th around 1 p.m.

Bigcharles is described as having a fair to medium complexion, around 5’1″ and weighing roughly 106 pounds.

She has black/orange hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and glasses.

- Advertisement -

Police are concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the High Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.