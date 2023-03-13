Emergency waterline repair work is taking place on 100 Avenue from 100 Street to 99 Street, reducing traffic down to one lane in this area.

On Friday the City of Grande Prairie released the waterline repair is being done because of a suspected water connection issue. While the work is being conducted residents and downtown businesses are advised along with the lane reduction there will be several parking spots also unavailable, because machinery and equipment will be parked in these areas. These measures will be in effect until the work is complete.