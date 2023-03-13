It is deja vu as the County of Grande Prairie Wheat Kings are set to face the Fort St. John Huskies in the 2022 – 2023 North West Junior Hockey League finals.

The Wheat Kings faced the Sundown Oilfield Sexsmith Vipers in south conference finals. The Grande Prairie team swept the Vipers in the best of seven series, with wins ranging from 6 – 1 to 3 – 2.

The Huskies won the northern conference after they beat the Dawson Creek Kodiaks in four games. The Huskies would take the series over the Kodiaks with scores ranging from 8 – 1 to 5 – 1.

This will be the third time in five years the two teams have faced each other in the league championship. The Grande Prairie team is looking for their first championship since 2013, while the reigning NWJHL champion Huskies look to win consecutive titles.

The NWJHL finals schedule will be released in the coming days.