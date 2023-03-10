High Prairie RCMP are investigating a fatal dog attack that tragically led to the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Police say they received a report of a fatal dog attack around 5:30 p.m. on March 5th at a residence on Whitefish First Nation, where they found the boy deceased with injuries consistent with a dog attack. Authorities say residents had already identified and destroyed two dogs believed to be involved in the attack, while police located and destroyed a third. All of the animals will undergo forensic and medical testing.

The child, who was not identified, has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner