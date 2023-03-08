Alberta’s top RCMP officer says while he respects Grande Prairie city council’s responsibility to its residents, he is disappointed in their decision to transition to a municipal police force.

Following Monday night’s vote to transition from an RCMP policing model to a municipal police force model, Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki released a statement saying that he and members of the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment were “naturally disappointed in this decision”, adding, “ee have been proud to live, work and serve in Grande Prairie.”

Zablocki adds RCMP will continue to serve the community during the transition period.

“That transition will be a multi-year process, and we will be working with the City of Grande Prairie, Public Safety Canada and the Province of Alberta to establish a plan.”

He adds throughout the process he repeatedly heard about the respect and appreciation communities have for the work those in the RCMP do, sentiments he says he hears throughout the province.

“Going forward, we will continue to focus on maintaining our strong partnerships in the province and on serving Grande Prairie residents and the surrounding community.”

Moving forward Zablocki says he is proud of the work and dedication RCMP employees have in the region and across the province.