Data from the Grande Prairie RCMP shows an increase in theft of motor vehicles in the city for the month of February compared to February 2022. The latest numbers from RCMP show last month there were 24 cases in the city, up from 11 in 2022.

Officials also saw a year-over-year decrease in theft from motor vehicle cases in the city, going from 44 in 2022 to 31 in February of this year.

Break-and-enter incidents in rural areas doubled in the second month of 2023, with a total of six. Theft of motor vehicles and theft from vehicles in rural communities both respectively saw a year-over-year decrease.

There were a total of 2,246 offences in the city from February 1 to February 28, a huge difference from the 1,911 reported in the same time frame last year. The total number of crimes reported in rural areas also saw a large increase, from 414 to 479.