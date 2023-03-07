A fire late Monday night has forced the temporary closure of Isabel Campbell School. The Grande Prairie Fire Department responded to a high hazard fire alarm just before midnight on March 6th, and when they arrived, were met with the smell of smoke and an activated fire alarm.

Officials say the fire was discovered in the wood shop area of the building, but thanks to the building’s sprinkler system, the fire was controlled and didn’t spread beyond that area. Despite the damage being limited to the wood shop area, school district maintenance workers spent the rest of the night cleaning up water.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, however the cause of the blaze is under investigation. The school was closed to students on Tuesday, and those affected will receive communication from school staff as to when students can return to class.