Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsGrande Prairie RCMP investigate alleged child luring attempt
FeaturedNews

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate alleged child luring attempt

By Kassandra Patterson
Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating a report of a child luring attempt Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Sunday, in the 122 Avenue and 124 Avenue area. Officials say an 11-year-old boy was approached by a suspicious person who attempted to lure him into a vehicle. The boy said no before walking through a park, and made it home safely without any other interaction.

The vehicle is described as a black older model vehicle, with tinted windows, possibly BMW. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses.

RCMP is asking anyone with information to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

2day FM