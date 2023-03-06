Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating a report of a child luring attempt Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Sunday, in the 122 Avenue and 124 Avenue area. Officials say an 11-year-old boy was approached by a suspicious person who attempted to lure him into a vehicle. The boy said no before walking through a park, and made it home safely without any other interaction.

The vehicle is described as a black older model vehicle, with tinted windows, possibly BMW. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses.

RCMP is asking anyone with information to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers.