Beaverlodge Town Councilor Gena Jones is resigning from her position.

At the end of February Jones took to her Facebook page, Gena Jones Around Town, writing an open letter announcing her decision. Jones says she needs to maintain her health, moral compass and behaviour.

“At this time I feel like I am unable to continue with my duties as well as with my dreams and projects for the Town of Beaverlodge,” Jones writes.

She adds there seem to have been roadblocks put up when it comes to moving forward with projects, including not receiving the support or approval from all council members. She explains some members of the council continue to look to the past, whether it be councils, experiences, or decisions, instead of looking forward to current practices, successes and needs of the community.

“I am also unable to serve under the auspices of transparency. There are certain individuals who have become councillors based on their own agendas,” Jones writes. “This is not transparency, nor is it transparency when councillors ask questions and are publicly berated or communicated to in a condescending manner. It becomes an act of total negativity.”

Jones says she believes the council needs to not only support each other but also should be out in the community supporting and observing citizens. Jones goes on to apologize to the town employees and everyone who voted for and put their trust in her, for this decision.

The Town of Beaverlodge has announced the municipal by-election will happen on May 2nd. Nominations will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on April 4th and are open to anyone 18 years-old and over who have lived in Beaverlodge for at least six months. More information can be found on the Town of Beaverlodge’s website.