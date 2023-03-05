Friday’s Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence Awards honoured some of the region’s top individuals in sports.

Lucas Gorgichuk was named Coach of the Year. Gorgichuk, who is known in the community as Coach ‘G’, is an assistant coach with Northwestern Polytechnic’s men’s basketball team, the head coach of the St. Joseph’s Sr. boys basketball team, the head coach of Swan City Basketball’s U18 boys team, and the lead instructor of Swan City Basketball’s competitive minor basketball program.

Neil Weston was named Developmental Coach of the Year for his work coaching softball teams in the community, including the 2022 female winter training camp, the 13U female team, and the female fall ball training, along with the 2022 16U Rawlings cup team.

Brian Lieverse was recognized with the Outstanding Official award for his work officiating hockey in the Peace region, calling everything from U7 to North Peace Hockey League games, while also mentoring referees and being the referee-in-chief for Beaverlodge minor hockey.

The remaining recipients are as follows:

Team of the Year – Beaverlodge Rebels U14 Boys Volleyball

Female Athlete of the Year – Elizabeth Gustafson (Pistol Shooting)

Male Athlete of the Year – Aiden Armstrong (Cross-Country Skiing)

Junior Female Athlete of the Year – Ashleigh Bartelds (Martial Arts)

Junior Male Athlete of the Year – Matthew Matier (Baseball)

Sport Builder – Crystal & Mark Owens (Football)

Unsung Hero – Rhiannon Bradley (Softball)

There were 40 different nominees up for recognition at this year’s awards.