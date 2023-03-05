Grande Prairie Storm goaltender Connor Mackenzie has been named Top Goaltender of the Year in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

Mackenzie has played 35 out of the Storms’ 58 games, winning or tying 17 games, this season leading the AJHL with a .929 save percentage, and a goals-against average of 2.86 with two shutouts.

Mackenzie is awarded the Friends of the AJHL Trophy as the Top Goaltender for the 2022-23 season, an award handed out to the goalie who demonstrates the greatest ability in his position throughout the season.

The Grande Prairie goalie has also been nominated by his team as the RBC AJHL Community Ambassador for his work raising funds and awareness, for the Canadian Mental Health Association, through the Lift the Mask Campaign. The league will announce the RBC Community Ambassador along with several other awards during the 2023 playoffs.