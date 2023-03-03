The Canadienne-Française de l’Alberta Grande Prairie raised the Franco-Albertan flag at Grande Prairie City Hall Friday. ACFA Chair Linda Beaudet says she was delighted to see such a big turnout at the event.

“We are thrilled; many councillors came, and the mayor was here. We had representatives from the county, from one of the school boards, and some school principals with their students came, so we are very happy with the turnout.”

Beaudet says this day is very significant to francophones, as it represents their hard work to not forget their culture and the French language.

“It’s very important because we are a part of this country and we still want to exist and speak our language.”

ACFA will also hold its annual Maple Sugar Festival on Saturday. The event showcases French culture, music, and food from 12 to 4 p.m. in Muskoseepi Park.