An attempt to flee Grande Prairie RCMP and a collision with an RCMP cruiser resulted in two people being arrested on drugs and weapons-related charges.

Grande Prairie RCMP says the Crime Reduction Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle associated with a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants. Officials say when officers attempted to conduct the traffic stop the vehicle took off, colliding with a second police vehicle coming to assist. The collision led to police arresting the 22-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger.

A loaded Ruger pistol with the serial number removed, drug packaging materials, 30 grams of what police suspect to be cocaine and $3,800 in cash were seized from the suspects’ vehicle.

Andrew Moores of Grande Prairie is facing fifteen charges, including flight from police, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm. Moores was also wanted on several similar warrants at the time of his arrest. He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court again in mid-March.

A 17-year-old female, who cannot be identified under the Youth Justice Act, faces charges for possession with the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and six firearms-related charges.