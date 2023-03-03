The Government of Alberta is committing $1.3 billion of the $8 billion earmarked for work on Alberta’s highways and transportation corridors in Tuesday’s budget to projects across northern Alberta over the next three years.

Included in the $1.3 billion is $84.1 million going towards the twinning of Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie. Another $77.2 million has also been allocated to the widening of Highway 40 north of Hinton.

The biggest allocation over the next three years in the northern region is the $161.8 million the province has slated for the construction of the La Crete bridge. There is also $677.8 million slated to be invested in 129 capital maintenance and renewal projects across northern Alberta.

The government has also announced province-wide over the next three years it will be putting $2 billion into capital investments, when it comes to planning, designing, and building roads and bridges, along with $1.7 billion into capital maintenance and renewal for bridge and highway rehabilitation. The budget also included $379.8 for water management and flood mitigation and $3.9 billion for capital grants to municipalities.