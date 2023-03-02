Ken Drysdale and his family have been named the Farm Family of the Year for their contributions to the agricultural industry. Ken and his wife Sherry and their family own 4,500 acres of grains, oilseed farm, and grass seed.

Drysdale says he was grateful and excited when he got the news from the County of Grande Prairie.

“I am very humbled that our family has received this honour. Knowing the calibre of the past Farm Families, it is incredible to me that we are included in the same category.”

The County says the family has been supporting various sections of the community including the Evergreen Park Agricultural Society, local 4H clubs, Sexsmith Heritage Society, area curling rinks, and Rotary clubs. In 2022, they helped raised funds to support Ukraine families who settled in the County.

Agricultural Fieldman Sonja Raven, congratulated the family on being named the 2023 family of the year.

“With more than a century of farming history in this area and generations of commitment to their community, the family continues their legacy of excellence in agricultural production and giving back to their community.”

The family will officially be acknowledged at a Peace Country Classic Agri-Show banquet on March 10th.