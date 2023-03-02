Ahead of opening the new St. Patrick Catholic School this fall, Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools has announced Shelley LaCroix will be the principal of the newly modernized pre-k to grade 8 facility.

LaCroix is described as being successful at building cultures that inspire and help students and staff to thrive. Being a long-time principal within the Catholic school division, LaCroix says she is looking forward to creating a positive community.

“I look forward to working with students, families, and staff to create a beautiful school culture focused on faith, fun, and learning!”

St. Patrick Catholic School is scheduled to open this coming September, and the school district says there will be more information released in the coming months.