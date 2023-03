Grande Prairie athletes have brought home medals from the Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games. Locals won gold and bronze medals in 5-pin bowling, a gold medal in curling, a bronze medal in floor hockey, and two silver and three bronze medals in snowshoeing.

The games took place in Strathcona County last week with more than 1,200 participants involved, including athletes and volunteers. The City of Grande Prairie will host the 2025 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games.