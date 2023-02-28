The City of Grande Prairie has issued a parking ban on permanent snow routes as of Wednesday.

The ban affects priority 1 and 2 routes by restricting parking from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday until the ban is lifted. The parking ban ensures snow removal on these routes can be done safely.

Snow removal operations begin clearing the priority road network once the snow starts to fall, and will continue to maintain safe road conditions on these priority routes.

The city says workers have been working on plowing and sanding the roads since the snow started to fall on Saturday.