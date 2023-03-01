Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) is suspending its music program after seeing a continued decrease in enrollment. President of NWP Justin Kolhman says they continue to see large declines in students interested in the program compared to four or five years ago.

“We’ve been promoting and working with the faculty but despite that, we just haven’t had enough students interested to continue, and as a result, we decided to suspend the program,” Kohlman says.

Kohlman says this year the school did not receive any applications for admission to the two-year program.

“It’s a really big push to try and get more students when there are fewer students taking the program in high school and even fewer to go on to post-secondary.”

The post-secondary institution now working closely with students who still have not graduated and are helping them complete the program elsewhere.

According to the NWP website, the program is under review and there will be no applications accepted for the 2023 – 2024 school year.