The Special Olympics Alberta Summer games will be in the City of Grande Prairie in 2025.

The 2025 Summer Games will take place from July 11th to 13th that year, and will see competitors from 22 communities across the province compete in sports like 10 pin bowling, golf, bocce, soccer, softball and swimming.

Special Olympics Alberta CEO Sue Gilchrest says the organization is excited to bring the event to the city in two years, and show what the community has to offer in the month of July.

“The overwhelming community support kept us warm during the 2015 Provincial Winter Games and we look forward to sharing that experience with our summer sports athletes and coaches,” Gilchrest says.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the city is proud to continue their legacy as a games city with the announcement.

“Events like these support quality of life by promoting active lifestyle, and building inclusive, caring community through providing opportunities for all residents to participate,” Clayton says. “We look forward to welcoming athletes, coaches, supporters, and fans to visit our city, experience our world-class recreational amenities and enjoy our local hospitality.”

Over 1,000 athletes are expected during the 2025 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games, and the programs are for all ages. The organization says they are dedicated to “enriching the lives of Albertans with intellectual disabilities” through sport. It’s the first time the city will host the Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games since 2015.