A Grande Prairie brewery is releasing the first beer to be designed entirely by Artificial Intelligence, from

recipe inception through label design. The newest beer from Grain Bin Brewing Company is called Amber Waves of Grain.

Dalen Landis a brewer at Grain Bin says they have been proudly supplying beers to the city of Grande Prairie residents for the past seven years.

“We are a producer who not only manufactured and sells their products but also has national and international recognition through our products as well. So, we are building different beers that get recognition throughout the province, the country, and the world. We are producing beers that put Grande Prairie on the map.”

Landis says the use of artificial intelligence came in handy after so much discussion around its affect the market and the workforce. Landis says it’s exciting to see how a new form of technology creates delicious beers.

This limited edition beer is available in the Grain Bin Brewing Company taproom and bottle shop.