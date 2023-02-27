One man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 40 Sunday morning.

Grande Prairie RCMP say they were called to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 40 near Township Road 700. Police say their preliminary investigation determined the collision happened when a a logging truck crossed the centre line and collided with another semi. The semi in turn struck an SUV, while the logging truck continued travelling and struck a second semi-truck. Three additional vehicles also ended up off the roadway after avoiding, or hitting the logs which spilled from the vehicle’s load.

The 59-year-old driver of the logging truck was declared deceased on scene, while several others were transported to hospital with various injuries.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the collision. Highway 40 has since been reopened, as officials have finished clearing the scene.