Due to extremely cold temperatures, the following school buses are cancelled”

Sturgeon Lake

All Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation buses are cancelled for Friday, February 24, 2023, due to extreme temperatures.

GPCSD Spirit River Bus Routes

Bus Routes R61 & R62 contracted by First Student in Spirit River are canceled ALL DAY today due to extreme wind-chill temperatures.

PWPSD

363

374

390

389

399

414

424

438

441

448

453

457

Updated – 7:05am