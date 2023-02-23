The Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down south of the city as the construction zone on Highway 40 and Highway 666 is active.

As work in the area continues, drivers heading south out to Grovedale will still be able to exit off the Wapiti Bridge ramp from Highway 40, but those making the return trip will have to detour on Township Road 700 to return to Highway 40.

Police say it’s important that drivers pay close attention to signage and speed limits, not only for the safety of workers on site, but for others on the road.

Authorities add that even if it looks like there is no one on site, hidden dangers like fresh oil, loose gravel chips and uneven pavement still pose a risk for drivers, and can damage vehicles travelling at higher rates of speed.

The speed limit and directional signage in construction zones must be obeyed at all times. If workers are present, the fines levied out are doubled.