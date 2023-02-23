The second round of playoff action kicks off Thursday in the North Peace Hockey League (NPHL).

The Manning Comets and Fahler Pirates will go head to head in the eastern conference final. The Pirates are the more rested of the two teams having not played since Valentines Day when they completed their sweep of the Grimshaw Huskies. The Comets last game however was just Saturday when they knocked out the the Valleyview Jets in a game six overtime win.

The western conference championship has the Dawson Creek Canucks facing the the Spirit River Rangers. The Canucks last played Saturday when they beat the Fairview Flyers in game five of their first round competition. The Rangers had a longer journey to get to the conference final however, with their series against the Grande Prairie Athletics being left to a game seven decision Tuesday, where the Rangers won 4 – 1.

Both conference finals start Thursday with the eastern kicking off in Fahler and the western starting in Dawson Creek.

