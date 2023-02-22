Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsHomicide investigation underway after body found in Grande Cache
FeaturedNews

Homicide investigation underway after body found in Grande Cache

By My Grande Prairie Now Staff
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

Police in Grande Cache are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased on Tuesday.

The Grande Cache RCMP says they received a report of a deceased person on on Stern Crescent, and when they arrived, located an unidentified 52-year-old man. Police say the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Mounties are asking anyone with potential dashcam footage within the town limits between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on February 21st, and any stretch of Highway 40 south to Victor Lake road that may show a dark coloured Hyundai Tucson with front end damage to contact them.

Anyone with any other information is urged to call the police or crimestoppers.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

2day FM