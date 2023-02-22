Police in Grande Cache are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased on Tuesday.

The Grande Cache RCMP says they received a report of a deceased person on on Stern Crescent, and when they arrived, located an unidentified 52-year-old man. Police say the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Mounties are asking anyone with potential dashcam footage within the town limits between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on February 21st, and any stretch of Highway 40 south to Victor Lake road that may show a dark coloured Hyundai Tucson with front end damage to contact them.

Anyone with any other information is urged to call the police or crimestoppers.