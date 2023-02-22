UPDATE #3: ATCO says power has been restored.

UPDATE #2: The number of affected customers is now down to less than 1,400. The cause of the outage is reported to be a vehicle crash.

UPDATE: The estimated time of restoration for the more than 3,500 customers still without power is now 5 p.m.

More than 4,200 ATCO customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. ATCO says the lights went out around 12:47 p.m. in central and eastern parts of Grande Prairie.

The estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m.