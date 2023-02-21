Sedulous women retail ihubs, an organization looking to mentor, and transform women entrepreneurs is holding an open house in Grande Prairie. Founder and Principal Consultant Ejibola Adetokunbo-Taiwo says she hopes to encourage women who want to grow their businesses by giving them leasing space that costs less than $1,000 a month.

Adetokunbo-Taiwo says the open house is for women entrepreneurs to come through and see the retail spaces available for them at a cheaper monthly cost.

“What we intend to do with this space is to give women an affordable retail store, that they can own and they can get connected with their customers, research shows that it takes an average entrepreneur $48,000 to maintain a retail space within the community.”

The sedulous women’s retail ihub (Retail ihub) has 10 retail spaces including a small space for a small cafe or mini restaurant that does not involve cooking. Adetokunbo-Taiwo say retail ihub provides retail spaces fully furnished with shelves and all utilities are included, entrepreneurs can just bring their products and start selling.

“We are saving these women approximately $36,000 in a year money back into their pockets that they can be used to develop more products, continue to scale up their business, or even own a house.”

Entrepreneurs looking for retail spaces or wanting potential training for their start-up can apply online.