For the second time in a week, a power outage in Grande Prairie has been caused by a crash involving a power pole in the same area. The Grande Prairie RCMP says a vehicle heading south on 100 Street hit the pole north of 72 Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was not physically injured. Due to the downed power lines, traffic is being diverted in the area of 100 Street between 72 and 75 Avenue.

As of 3:52 a.m., police said roughly 9,000 residents would be without power for the next five to six hours due to ATCO’s response. As of 7:45 a.m., ATCO Electric’s outage map shows 52 customers impacted with an estimated time of restoration of 9:30 a.m.

An RCMP investigation continues.

In the early morning hours of February 12th, a vehicle hit a power pole, closing 100 Street between 72 and 75 Avenue for several hours and causing a power outage. In that case, officers reported a driver lost control while speeding through the S curve. Minor physical injuries were reported.