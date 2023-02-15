RCMP Commissioner and former Grande Prairie resident Brenda Lucki has announced her retirement. Saying she did “her best”, Lucki has decided to end her career before reaching the five-year mark in the role.

“I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally,” she said in a statement.

Lucki was appointed to the top job in 2018 and has been taken to task for the RCMP’s role in the Nova Scotia mass shooting and the Freedom Convoy protests. Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino has thanked her for her partnership and dedication and says the government will now begin the process of appointing the next Commissioner of the RCMP.

“We will be searching for an exceptional new leader who will keep our communities safe while advancing the reforms necessary to maintain the confidence of all Canadians.”

- Advertisement -

Lucki previously served in Grande Prairie as district commander of the RCMP’s Western Alberta District from 2013 to 2016. Her last day will be March 17th.