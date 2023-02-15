The City of Grande Prairie is offering six new day and weekend pass options for transit users.

The new pricing will see a day pass cost $7 for an adult or $6 for a youth or senior. These passes can be reloaded onto the Grande Prairie Transit SUPERPASS online. While the new weekend pass options are $10 for an adult or $8 for a youth or senior and can be picked up anywhere SUPERPASS sales locations. These new passes are said to “provide unlimited travel for the duration of the pass” according to the city, city, with the hope of making transit a more convenient and affordable option.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says she looks forward to the new pass options encouraging people to get out and explore the city.

“Introducing these new fare options supports Council’s Strategic Priority of being an Inclusive, Caring Community by making transit more accessible for more people,” Clayton says.

All transit information can be found on the city’s website.