The County of Grande Prairie is accepting applications from non-profits and community groups for its annual roadside clean-up. The clean-up gives the groups the opportunity of making money while picking up garbage along county roadways, ditches, and hamlets in the region.

County Technical Services Manager Jennifer Besinger says they’re greatly looking forward to the event, as it helps out both the non-profits, and the environment.

“It’s a wonderful way for organizations to get further involved in their communities while making a positive impact on the overall health of our environment,” she adds.

Last year, the event saw 45 non-profit groups clean up 14 tonnes of garbage from just shy of 300 kilometres of County roadsides, raising over $69,000 in the process.

- Advertisement -

This year’s program will run in the month of May, with the deadline to apply set for March 24th. For more details and to apply, visit the county website.