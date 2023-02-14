A 23-year-old Fairview man is facing multiple gun and drug charges after RCMP searched a rural home in the Fairview area.

Last Thursday, Fairview RCMP, with the help of several other police units including the Peace River General Investigation Section and Police Dog Services, executed a search warrant connected to a firearms investigation on the home. Officials allegedly seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun along with shotgun and handgun ammunition. Police also seized more than 20 grams of cocaine and 45 grams of psilocybin, or more commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Devin Reardon is facing seven different charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Reardon remains in custody until his appearance at the end of the month at the Peace River Provincial Court.