Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!
- Valentine’s Day @ Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – February 14th 5 p.m. – $44 – $118
- We Care Petals @ Prairie Mall – February 14th 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Passionate Heart Awards @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – February 14th 11:30 a.m. – $25
- Community Valentine’s Day @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – February 14th 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- I Choo Choo Choose Cocktails @ 92 Beverage Co – February 14th 6 – 10 p.m. – $70 – 18+
- Valentine’s Day Queer Mixer @ Howlers Lounge – February 14th 7 – 10 p.m. – All ages
- Retired Flag Program @ Oliver’s Funeral Home & Crematorium – February 15th 10:30 a.m.
- Spread the Love Pride Valentines @ Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – February 15th – $44 – $119 – 18+
- Kokanee Komedy Night w/ Ken Valgardson @ Great Northern Casino – February 15th 8 p.m. – $15 – 18+
- Paint Nite @ Mercantile On Main – February 16th 7 – 10 p.m. – $45
- Shrek The Musical @ KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre – February 9th – 24th – SOLD OUT
- 45s with Fresh @ Better Than Fred’s – February 16th 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. – No cover – 18+
- A Dinosaur Tale @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – February 17th 6:30 p.m. – $20 – $55
- Gin Tasting @ Vintage Wine & Spirits – February 17th 6:30 p.m. – $40 – 18+
- Sweet Tequila @ Great Northern Casino – February 17th & 18th 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. – No cover – 18+
- Fall Of Earth @ Better Than Fred’s – February 17th 10 p.m. – $10 – 18+
- Family Day 2023 @ Clairmont Agricultural Society – February 18th 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Family Bingo @ Prairie Mall – February 18th 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Family Day @ Eastlink Centre – February 19th 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Free
- Minors Family Day Bingo @ Grande Prairie Legion #54 – February 20th 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Gnome Fishing @ The Canadian Brewhouse – February 20th 7 – 10 p.m. – $40
- Calling all Dreamers Pisces New Moon @ Reset & Balance Massage Studio – February 20th 7 p.m. – $50
- GALAP Coffee Nights @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Mondays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5 to play, play not required
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.