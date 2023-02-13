For the next five years, at least, the Beaverlodge Recreation Centre will be known as the NuVista Energy Centre.

The Town of Beaverlodge and NuVista Energy Ltd. made the announcement Monday. Along with the naming rights agreement, NuVista is also making an additional donation to go towards a pool deck inflatable slide and climbing wall for the facility.

NuVista President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Wright says the company is pleased to enter into the agreement with the town, and support a facility which welcomes over 55,000 users annually.

“We are proud of this association with the Towns’ signature facility and we are even prouder of our relationship with the town,” Wright says. “Our involvement is an example of the commitment we have to generate sustaining benefits for the communities in which we operate.”

Over the past three years, including the name sponsorship, NuVista has put over $200,000 into the community. This includes $70,000 donated in 2022 to purchase a 21-passenger bus, with a wheelchair lift and $30,000 put towards playground equipment.

Beaverlodge Mayor Gary Rycroft says the town is excited to continue its long-standing relationship with the energy company.

“NuVista Energy has been a longstanding supporter of the Town and its programs to service and benefit the community and region,” Rycroft says.

A dedication ceremony will take place this upcoming spring.