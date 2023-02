*Updated 7:03am*

Due to poor road conditions, the following school buses are cancelled:

All Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation school buses are cancelled.

First Student Routes R21 & R22 in Grovedale coming into Grande Prairie Catholic Schools will NOT be running for both am & pm routes today, due to extreme inclement road conditions.

Peace Wapiti Public School Division: Bus numbers. . .

369

370

408

411

426

427

437

442

454

455

459