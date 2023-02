There was no movement in the unemployment rate in the Grande Prairie region in January.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in western Alberta remains steady at 5.2 per cent. Year-over-year, the rate was trimmed down from 5.8 per cent in January 2022.

It was a similar story across the province, as the rate in Alberta also saw no movement, with the rate sticking at 5.8 per cent last month, which was the same number reported in December.