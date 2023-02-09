Sexsmith’s Daylen Vavrek faced and helped topple Kevin Koe at the Men’s Curling Provincial Championships on Wednesday.

The two teams went head to head in the second draw of the event, in which the team that includes Vavrek defeated the decorated Canadian Champion 6 – 5. The Sexsmith curler led Koe by one point heading into the 10th end, but the Calgary-based curler would come back to tie the game 5 – 5 forcing an extra end. In the 11th end, Vavrek would get the one point needed to put the competition in the win column. The win against Koe is the team’s second win of the competition having defeated Warren Kodak earlier in the day 8 – 2.

Team Vavrek will face Aaron Sluchinski and company Thursday afternoon in the fourth draw of the tournament.

Team Webb is also at the Men’s Provincial Championship. The Grande Prairie-based team lost their first draw of the competition to Team Konschuh Wednesday 10 – 7. Thursday afternoon Team Web will face Team Kleibrink in their second draw of the competition.

The provincial championship tournament wraps up on Sunday.