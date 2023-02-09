A 31-year-old man from Bezanson is facing several drugs and weapons-related charges after being arrested just east of Strathmore, Alberta.

Strathmore RCMP, along with members of the Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle stuck in snow on a rural road. When police arrived there were two men in the vehicle, both wanted on Canada Wide Parole Warrants, for fleeing a halfway house. Officers arrested the two men, and searched the vehicle, finding a substantial amount of meth estimated to be worth $19,000, $22,275 in cash, and numerous weapons including a replica handgun.

Christopher Lindgren of Bezanson is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

30-year-old Nathan Piche of Cold Lake faces the same charges as Lindgren along with charges for not having insurance or registration on the vehicle, unlawful use of licence plate, and unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle.

Both men remain in custody.