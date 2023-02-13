School lunch programs throughout peace country school divisions are getting a boost thanks to $15,000 in donations from the Grande Prairie Firefighter Charitable Foundation (GPFFCF).

First Vice Chair of the Foundation Riley Boomgaarden says the donation was split evenly amongst the divisions, with each getting a $5,000.

“There is obviously a ton of kids who are going to school a little bit hungry and nobody wants that,” Boomgaarden says. “They need the proper nutrition so that way they are able to learn.”

Assistant Superintendent for Peace Wapiti School Division Shawn O’Shea echoes Boomgaarden’s sentiments, adding the division is excited about the donation.

“We’re grateful to the Grande Prairie Firefighter Charitable Foundation for their support. This donation will be a great help to our students,” O’Shea says.

Every year the GPFFCF holds their annual golf tournament, which Boomgaarden says brings in a significant amount of money to the foundation. The proceeds from the golf tournament are then split between Sparky’s Secret Wish and other organizations throughout the community. The Battle of the Badges hockey game is another successful event the organization has had throughout the year.

The Grande Prairie Firefighters Association has raised over $100,000 since being established in 2007 and has supported numerous organizations throughout the Grande Prairie community.