What’s being called a significant drug and gun seizure has been made in Peace River. Police say search warrants were executed at two homes in the town on February 3rd based off of information from another investigation.

There, they allege 564 grams of what’s suspected to be cocaine, 49 grams of what’s suspected to be meth, and 10 grams of what’s suspected to be fentanyl were seized. They also turned up two loaded prohibited handguns and a 12-gauge shotgun.

43-year-old Bradley Victor Morency of Peace River is facing several drug and firearms charges. He remains in custody to appear in court on February 13th.