The City of Grande Prairie has released a new online tool to help residents track snow removal progress along residential snow routes and in residential communities.

The snow removal tracking map can be used when the city puts the two-week residential plan in place. On the map residential snow routes will be blue, once they have been cleared they will be turned green, and if crews aren’t able to clear a road due to an obstruction then the road will be red. Neighbourhoods will be outlined with a black dotted line, and when crews start working in the area the neighbourhood will be highlighted in orange. When crews finish work in the community the map will be cleared.

The map will be updated every 30 minutes, with real-time information. According to the city, this new tool will help provide residents with accurate information. Mayor Jackie Clayton says the new tool gives residents a convenient and accessible way to see the progress in communities.

“The map is a testament to our commitment to increased transparency and proactive communication with our residents,” Clayton says. “Council is excited about this new innovative map that helps keep residents informed about services that enhance the quality of life.”

The map can be used both on a desktop and mobile device.