Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard will not be seeking re-election in the 2023 Provincial Election as she looks to focus on family and health, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020.

In a statement made on Facebook, Allard says she is fortunate to have a team of healthcare professionals working with her to manage the neurodegenerative, but the life of a public figure is not one that she can continue with.

“Not surprisingly, the management of this disease is complex, but the foundation of successful symptom management includes a healthy diet, regular exercise, consistent sleep, and minimal stress. While that is a prescription likely to achieve healthier living for anyone, it certainly does not align well with the schedule, lifestyle and demands placed on an MLA,” Allard adds.

She says it was the honour of a lifetime to serve as MLA for Grande Prairie since her election in 2019 and wants to publicly thank residents across the municipality for entrusting her with the role.

“I want to thank those of you who have engaged with me over my term in office, allowing me to hear your stories and perspectives,” Allard says.

“Many times I have been humbled by the gravity of the tasks before me and there has been no greater satisfaction for me as your MLA than solving an issue for a constituent.”

Allard adds she wishes whoever earns the public’s trust in the spring election all the best and hopes they take the same pride from working closely with constituents as she did.