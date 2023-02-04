One person has died following a collision on Highway 43 at Highway 43x.

The Grande Prairie RCMP remains on scene with a preliminary investigation indicating a westbound traveling pickup truck on Highway 43 rear ending semi-truck at the Highway 43X intersection. Police say the adult driver of the pickup truck was declared deceased on scene. The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor physical injuries.

The westbound lanes are closed and eastbound traffic will be down to one lane to allow for westbound traffic. Drivers can expect a lengthy delay and are asked to avoid the area.