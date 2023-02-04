The Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions are under a freezing rain warning. Environment Canada says freezing rain has developed over the area creating slippery conditions.

“The freezing rain will move eastward overnight and move into Saskatchewan by Saturday morning.”

It’s warned surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.