Former Grande Prairie—Smoky MLA and Town of Sexsmith mayor and councillor Walter Paszkowski’s 2020 induction into the Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame was celebrated earlier this week with Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner.

Paszkowski was recognized for his work developing canola into an economic driver, along with this commitment to agriculture as a whole. The Sexsmith native started in agriculture at a young age on his family’s farm, later going to Fairview College for Agriculture Studies. Paszkowski has held and served in many different roles in the agriculture sector including office manager of the Federal Prairie Farm Assistance Act Program, founding director of the Northern Alberta Rapeseed Crushing Plant, and Chair of the Canola Council of Canada, to name a few.

Walter Pazkowski’s 2020 induction into the Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame was celebrated at a ceremony today with the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner. pic.twitter.com/k8FzGAfbMV — County of Grande Prairie (@CountyofGP) February 2, 2023

Paszkowski started his political career in 1979 when ran for town councillor for the Town of Sexsmith, leading to 11 years on the town council with six years as mayor. In 1989, he made the jump to provincial politics running as the Progressive Conservative candidate in the then Smoky River district. He served as the MLA for Smoky River and Grande Prairie – Smoky from 1989 to 2001.

In his time with the province, Paszkowski served as Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Development, Transportation and Utilities, and Municipal Affairs. He is credited for creating a foundation for what would later be the creation of the North-South Trade Corridor, along with creating trade and export opportunities for not just the province but northern Alberta.

- Advertisement -

He has also been recognized for his work and contributions to the agriculture community by the Canadian Seed Growers Association, and the Canola Council of Canada.