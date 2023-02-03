County Regional Fire crews attended two different fires, at the opposite end of the county Thursday.

Around 9:20 a.m. crews responded to a home in the Teepee Creek area, where a piece of electrical equipment caught on fire. Crews were able to put out the fire, and there was no further damage caused to the home.

While the Horse Lake Fire Department was called to a manufactured home around 2:00 p.m. south of Demmitt that was on fire, along with crews from the County Regional Fire Service. Crews were able to put out the structure fire quickly and limit the damage.

There were no injuries reported at either scene, and both incidents are under investigation by the County Fire Marshal.