The Centre for Creative Arts is celebrating both the Vulnerable Fragments and Adaptations exhibit at a reception on Friday. The event, which is running from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., will allow those who attend to not only see the new exhibits but meet the artists as well.

Grande Prairie’s Marty Johnson is the artist behind the Vulnerable Fragments exhibit, which consists of 150 air-brushed drawings. The drawings are all put together in a mosaic to create a bigger piece. On Johnson’s Facebook page, he says the show is about the internal growth he sees in the models he has worked with in his career.

“This show is a representation of internal growth of all kinds,” Johnson says. “To grow you need to be vulnerable with yourself.”

The second exhibit, Adaptations, is a showcase of work by past and present students of Deb Courvoisier’s intermediate pottery class. The collection of artwork is displayed in the Wall Gallery.

Both exhibits are on display until February 25th, more information about the reception can be found on the Centre for Creative Arts Facebook page.