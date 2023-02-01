The City of Grande Prairie is looking for feedback on its Accessible Transportation program. Residents can give feedback by filling out an online survey.

There are currently four different Accessible Transit services in the city including the Grande Prairie Accessible Transit for registered clients, fixed-route conventional bus, fixed-route community bus, and on-demand services. According to a report from the city, on average, the program provides 600 rides a week.

Last June a new system allowing accessible transit users to book their rides online was put in place. The system also gave users the ability to track their rides through text notifications, text messages are sent the day before a ride is scheduled, 15 before the bus arrives, and the final notification will let the user know when the bus arrives.

According to the city filling out the three to five-minute survey will help them improve their operations and support community members better.

- Advertisement -

The survey will be open to the public until February 7th on the City of Grande Prairie website.